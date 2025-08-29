International Overdose Awareness Day: WithYou’s street outreach takes life-saving help directly to North East Lincolnshire’s most vulnerable

On International Overdose Awareness Day, local charity WithYou is highlighting its innovative approach to reaching people in Grimsby struggling with drugs and alcohol: bringing support directly to food banks, homeless shelters, and the streets - anywhere vulnerable residents feel most comfortable.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outreach team works alongside partners including Rock Foundation, We Are ONE Foundation, and Women’s Aid, to identify people who have gone “off the radar” and connect them with help where they are.

Crucially for overdose prevention, the team offers needle syringe provision, and lifesaving naloxone training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff carry naloxone - the overdose-reversal drug - and have trained food bank workers and community volunteers how to administer it, creating a network of overdose prevention across the area.

Brian and Clare from WithYou's outreach team

Brian, WithYou outreach worker in Grimsby, said:

“There's never a day we don’t go somewhere and identify someone who needs some support or advice. I’m passionate about it. It’s not just a job. Even members of the public ask us what we’re doing when they see us helping clients and by the end of the conversation, I've trained them to administer nasal naloxone.

“It’s helping to remove stigma and educate the wider community on the vulnerability of some local people and the support that’s available to help.”

The outreach team often works from community hub Harbour Place, where clients can access multiple services including WithYou’s prescribers, dental care, The Hepatitis C Trust workers, stop smoking services, and a hairdresser - all under one roof.

Clare, WithYou outreach worker in Grimsby, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can meet potential clients wherever they feel most comfortable - at their doctor’s appointment, at the food bank, or in community spaces like Harbour Place. It makes the most vulnerable in society realise that someone does actually care. That little ‘hello’ or a cup of tea from our flask sometimes makes someone's day.”

Sam Palmer, foodbank manager at The Rock Foundation, said:

"Having the service doing weekly drop ins in our community hub is extremely useful for our clients to engage in a relaxed setting for substance misuse support. I feel this is extremely beneficial to us and the community.

"Our collaboration involves working closely with clients to understand their needs, expectations, and feedback. It is a mutual relationship that encourages open communication and trust, ultimately leading to better outcomes and client satisfaction. Clare and Brian are so accommodating and a pleasure to work with!"

Many clients lack phones or stable housing, making traditional appointment-based support difficult to access. The outreach model allows workers to pass messages for clients between services, and co-ordinate care for people who need multiple types of support.

About WithYou

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WithYou is a leading drug, alcohol and mental health charity operating across England and Scotland. In North East Lincolnshire they have services in Grimsby and Cleethorpes, as well as operating in the community.

Grimsby - 76B Cleethorpe Road, Grimsby, DN31 3EF; 01472 806890

Cleethorpes (Alcohol clients) - 13-15 Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes, DN35 7AQ

Each year WithYou works with more than 100,000 people in over 120 locations, providing a free and confidential service without judgement to adults and young people experiencing issues with drugs, alcohol or mental health. https://www.wearewithyou.org.uk/