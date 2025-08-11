International women’s club hits 30

HIWC

The Humberside International Women’s Club is celebrating its 30th Anniversary next month.

Members have planned a special celebratory week from September 8 to 12.

They will hold a very unique general meeting on Thursday September 11 at Nettleton Village Hall welcoming former members from the US and a well renowned guest speaker, the historian Adrian Gray.

Members also wish to promote their club as well as explain to the general public what the club stands for.

Sabine Cradock, Publicity Officer for the HIWC, explained: “The club started pretty small, with only five ladies and this idea to create a friendship group with the primary purpose of welcoming and supporting International women to this part of the world.

“Currently we have more than 110 members including a third of those having an International background.”

Every year the club makes monetary donations in order to support local and international charities.

Sabine said: “Over the last 22 years we have raised £34,000 helping local charities such as Rock Foundation, Women’s Aid, Blood Bikes and St Barnabas Hospice to name just a few.”

The club has a lot of members from Market Rasen and Brigg, but there are also ladies from Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Louth, Lincoln and Barton.