It is now even easier to support the work of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity

Charity Manager Ben Petts and Dawn Canner, who is a hospital receptionist, with one of the donation points

Charity donation points at Lincoln, Boston and Grantham hospitals are helping a charity to fund the extras for hospital patients and staff not covered by NHS budgets.

Over the last 12 months this has included:

the creation of gardens to provide sanctuary for patients, staff and visitors

the installation of virtual sky panels to enhance patient and staff experience in our maternity areas, as well as the new Community Diagnostic Centres in Skegness and Lincoln

the purchase of mobile phone charge banks to ensure patients and their loved ones can stay connected during visits to our Emergency Departments

the funding of scalp cooling systems to reduce hair loss in those patients receiving chemotherapy

the funding of sensory friendly resource bags to support hospital patients with sensory needs who are in need of emergency care

the funding of social events and trips for our young patients with Type-1 diabetes so that they can build friendships where they can talk honestly and openly about their condition.

The donation points at Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston are just inside the main entrances, while the one at Grantham and District Hospital is in the Outpatients Department corridor.

Charity Manager, Ben Petts said: “We now have these amazing donation points where anyone can make a donation in cash, on their bank card or by using their phone. It is really easy to do and every penny will be used to support the amazing projects we are proud to be involved in.

“At our hospitals you can also see posters showing some of the things we have previously funded. This includes everything from Pets As Therapy visits to our hospital patients, to ice creams for colleagues on the warmest day of the year, as well as bears for our youngest patients in the neonatal unit.

“Every donation really can help us to make a massive difference for patients, visitors and colleagues.”

More information about the work of the charity is available on their website - United Lincolnshire Hospitals