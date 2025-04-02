It’s okay to talk... and putt! Golf competition day to raise funds to help sink loneliness

A fair-way to raise funds: Jez Waters, inset, is leading on the charity tournament, in aid of Andy’s Man Club.

Energy industry workers and their allies are preparing to tee off to help tackle loneliness.

A charity golf day is being hosted by National Gas Transmission colleagues in Lincolnshire to raise funds for Andy’s Man Club.

It comes after a concerted effort by the business to tackle a key trigger that affects mental health, with awareness of the higher suicide rate among young men.

Jez Waters is mechanical operations engineer at Hatton Compressor Station - located between Market Rasen and Horncastle - and is the lead organiser for the event, working with colleague Zac Cole.

He said: “There’s a big initiative to tackle loneliness and we have done coffee mornings and lunches for anyone feeling lonely, but in my opinion, loneliness isn't just about how many people you have around you, but also who you feel you can talk to.

“I think among most men we know someone who has taken their life too soon due to not feeling like they can talk or feeling like they must take it on their own. We are getting better but as men we don't talk about our issues enough and sometimes feel embarrassed about opening up with our inner circle or work colleagues.

“Andy’s Man Club is a great place for people to go and have a laugh and a brew, to share their highs and lows with people in the same place.”

Taking place from noon on Friday, June 20, the 18-hole four ball better ball golf competition is being held at Kenwick Park, Louth, with coffee, bacon bun and fish and chip supper for all players.

Prizes are being given for nearest the pin and longest drive, with a £5,000 cheque on offer for a hole-in-one.

Andy’s Man Club launched in 2016 in memory of Yorkshireman Andrew Roberts, who sadly took his own life at the age of 23, with those closest to him unaware of his struggles. Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 54, and now volunteer groups operate around the UK, including in Grimsby, Immingham, Scunthorpe, Barton, Brigg, Louth and Caistor.

Teams and sponsorship are being sought from the local business community, with a rate of £300 for tee sponsoring with a team, or £100 for pure sponsorship.

John Davison, group managing director at Grimsby-based Technica, is looking forward to the event teeing off, with his multi-discipline engineering business firmly behind it.

"Technica is delighted to support a valued customer with this initiative and looks forward to assembling a team to take part, while raising funds for an excellent cause," he said.

All donations, sponsorship or raffle prizes will be gratefully welcomed. The deadline for entries is May 31.