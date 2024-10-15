It’s such a great honour to take on the role of Chief Scout

By Lucy BishopLaggett
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 09:55 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 10:36 BST
For his values, commitment to help young people, and outstanding leadership qualities, Dwayne Fields has been appointed as the 11th Chief Scout to lead Scouting’s half a million young people and adult volunteers.

During his time as Chief Scout, Dwayne aims to inspire even more young people and adult volunteers to join from all backgrounds.

“It’s such a great honour to take on the role of Chief Scout” he said.

“A vital part of my mission is to encourage our Scouts and volunteers to build their skills and find their future, and I’m really looking forward to meeting Scouts in Lincolnshire.

Chief Scout, Dwayne FieldsChief Scout, Dwayne Fields
I’d like to say thank you and well done for all our Scouts do to support their local community. The team in Lincolnshire are creating brighter tomorrows for a new generation.

Scouts gives thousands of young people a place to belong and find their place in the world. We give them the skills to succeed and believe in themselves.

Scouts gave me belief in myself as a child, when I needed it most, and I want others to get the same chance I did. I want us to reach across our communities like Lincolnshire and welcome in as many young people as we can.

I truly believe Scouts is for all. Let’s help volunteers and Scouts from every background to experience the freedom of the outdoors and the friendship we offer.

I’m so incredibly proud that Scouts in Lincolnshire will be earning their Chief Scout’s Awards, and I hope I’ll be able to present some of these personally. Young people never cease to amaze me with their energy and generosity – we can learn so much from them.

Let’s never forget that Scouts are powered by volunteers. We can only offer these great opportunities if we have enough adult volunteers to deliver them. As a volunteer myself, I know that it can be as much fun for us as it is for the young people. We make friends and learn new skills along the way.

So well done to every Scout and volunteer in Lincolnshire. You’re champions of our community.”

