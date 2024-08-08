It’s time for Macmillan Coffee Morning at Louth Library and you’re invited!
Join us at Louth Library on Friday September 27 for our annual BIG Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support. This year we are teaming up with the staff from Barclays again so that we can raise as much as possible for this worthy cause.
Drop in and have a cuppa and a cake- the calories don’t count when it is for Macmillan, there will be a Tombola and a special Rhyme Time, so bring the little ones and relax while they are entertained.
Karen Waring Library Manager at Louth Library for GLL said: "We love this time of year when we can bring the community together over a cuppa and a cake. All the bakes are donated or created by the Library and Barclays staff.
"They are busy looking through the cookery books here at the library as we speak. Pop the date in your diary, we would love to see you!"
