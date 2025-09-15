JetRide 2025: Cyclists go the distance for young lives

More than 130 riders from across the UK set off from RAF Cranwell on Saturday, September 13 for JETRide 2025, the annual charity cycling challenge that drives the life-changing work of the Jon Egging Trust (JET). This much-loved event saw participants of all ages and abilities take on 50, 75 or 100 miles through Lincolnshire’s stunning countryside. So far, the event has raised over £31,000.

JET CEO, Dr Alex Brown said: “Every mile cycled helped JET continue its mission to support young people facing adversity, building their confidence, resilience and ambition through long-term mentoring and inspirational opportunities. Thank you to everyone who took part and to our sponsors Northrop Grumman and MBDA for their generous support.”

Air Commodore John Lyle, Commandant of Royal Air Force Cranwell, said: “Not only do we get to participate but a lot of what JET tries to provide is what we teach at RAF Cranwell; developing people, giving them confidence and helping them to achieve their goals, so there is a really good synergy and that’s why it’s great to be part of it.”

Cyclists came from across the country including Tom Hibberd who travelled from RAF Leeming in Yorkshire with friends to cycle the 100-mile route.

JETRide 2025 at RAF Cranwell

Tom said: “We all felt like we wanted to do the full 100 miles to challenge ourselves a bit and doing something that we really enjoy. I’ve supported JET before and it’s really rewarding to work with younger people who maybe don’t have the opportunities that some of us have had growing up.”

Richie Mason took on the ultimate JETRide challenge - cycling 50 miles on a penny-farthing! Richie said: “I’ve done JETRide before on a regular bike and got into riding the penny-farthing last year and I thought, well it’s never been done, lets do it as a challenge! It’s an awesome cause. My brother was in the Reds (RAF Red Arrows) and it’s important we do these types of events. We’re on over £4,400 raised so far so that’s just epic!”

Father and son duo, Alan and Jack Holyoak, completed the 75-mile route. Alan said: “It was one of the best organised bike rides that we’ve done. It was one of the best routes too – really enjoyable, really nice. Jack added: “I work for a company that specialises in STEM, which I know is one of the focuses of the charity, so it’s about inspiriting the next generation.”

Friends Susie Gibson and Fiona Buchanan took on the 100-mile route. Fiona said: “It’s the longest ride I’ve ever done! It’s part of my training for the Ironman Barcelona in October. We’ve had amazing support. It’s one of the best events I’ve ever done. It’s a beautiful part of the country and for anyone considering next year, I’d say definitely do it, you’ll enjoy every minute. We both work with young people so it’s an amazing cause to support.”

Richie Mason on his penny-farthing taking part in JETRide 2025

Emma Webber took part in JETRide for the first time and said: “I am due to leave the RAF shortly and I thought it would be a really fitting way to end my career, taking on this challenge, raising awareness and a little bit of money for the next generation coming through.”

From first timers to seasoned cyclists, JETRide brought people together in the spirit of challenge, community, and change.

To donate to the Jon Egging Trust, visit www.joneggingtrust.org.uk.