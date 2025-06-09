Join the Marie Curie fundraising group in Boston – volunteer today and make a lasting difference

Poster to advertise volunteer opportunity

Marie Curie, the UK’s leading end of life charity, is inviting the people of Boston to join its incredible team of volunteers and make a real difference in the community.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is currently seeking fundraising volunteers to help with community collections, organising local events, and supporting local people with their own fundraising. One of the highly rewarding ways to get involved is by becoming a Collection Host—a friendly face who helps coordinate and support local fundraising collections. Whether it’s setting up a collection point, welcoming fellow volunteers, or simply being a cheerful presence, Collection Hosts play a vital role in bringing people together for a great cause.

Lauren Alexander, Senior Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire & Rutland, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our volunteers often tell us how rewarding it is to give a small amount of their time and see the huge impact it has in their community. We offer full training and support for every role, so if you’re even a little curious—please reach out! With the continued kindness of Boston and beyond, we can help fund vital end of life care for people living with a terminal illness, and emotional support for their family and friends.”

Marie Curie provides expert end of life care for people with any illness they are likely to die from - in the comfort of their own home, or in one of our hospices, or over the phone - and support for their family and friend, ensuring people are free from unnecessary pain, and have the dignity and respect they deserve.

To sign up or find out more about volunteering for Marie Curie, contact Lauren on 07525801531 or [email protected] or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/volunteering