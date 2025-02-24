Jubilee Park launches Gift A Swim 2025 to help those in need

Jubilee Park, Woodhall Spa’s cherished green space and home to the village’s much-loved outdoor swimming pool, is delighted to announce the launch of its annual ‘Gift A Swim’ campaign, starting on March 1st.

Following the tremendous success of last year’s initiative, which provided 300 free swim sessions to local residents experiencing financial hardship or mental health challenges, Jubilee Park is raising the bar with an ambitious target of 500 gifted swims for 2025.

“Swimming isn’t just a splash in the water – it’s a lifeline for many in our community,” says Linzi Elliott, CEO of Jubilee Park. “Our outdoor pool, nestled within our beautiful 10-acre park, offers a unique combination of exercise, nature therapy, and social connection – all of this can be transformative for wellbeing.”

The ‘Gift A Swim’ initiative enables members of the public to donate the cost of a swim session (£7.50), which Jubilee Park then distributes to individuals who might otherwise miss out on the many benefits of swimming.

Research consistently shows that swimming improves physical health, boosts mental wellbeing and provides crucial respite from everyday stresses. For children, it builds confidence and essential life skills, and for adults struggling with mental health, it offers peaceful moments of mindfulness and a natural mood boost.

Jubilee Park is managed by a registered charity and receives no statutory funding, relying entirely on community support to maintain its facilities. The park has become a vital green hub for Woodhall Spa, providing access to nature, recreation and community activities throughout the year.

How to Get Involved:

Donate online at

Visit the park office to make a donation in person

Organise a fundraising event – contact [email protected] for support