Just ‘Have a Go’ this summer with Lincolnshire fire service

Casualty practice during a fire station recruitment day.

Experience what it’s like to be an on-call firefighter at a series of Have a Go days being organised by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service is encouraging anyone with an interest in firefighting to sign up for a have a go day to see what being an on-call firefighter is all about.

These free events give participants the opportunity to try out practical activities and tests that on-call crews do regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect to be carrying equipment, running hoses, simulating carrying casualties, and even undertaking a confined space crawl – where you have to navigate a darkened area through touch, simulating a building fire environment.

The events are also a great opportunity to meet some of the crew and ask any questions you have about the role and the application process.

On-call firefighters are everyday people, parents, professionals, students, who find time in their busy lives to protect their communities. With flexible hours and full training, you can make the difference without giving up your day job.

Alex Parkin, watch manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “Have a go days are fantastic for anyone interested in joining the fire service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s quite literally as we advertise, it’s a chance to have a go at some of the drills and tests that our on-call firefighters do, but without any pressure or commitment for potential candidates.

“We usually run them at least once a month at Waddington Training Centre, but also at local stations across the county when we can. So, please do follow your local fire station’s socials and keep an eye out for opportunities to get involved near you.”

Coun Alex McGonigle, executive councillor for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “I’d encourage everyone who’s able to, to experience a have a go day and put yourself in the shoes of your local fire crews.

“As a former firefighter myself, the simulated drills at these events really do give you a great insight into the role. Like with anything, the first time you ‘have a go’ it might not come easy. But we have great instructors here who can help build your fitness and train your techniques to the point where it’s all second nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s absolutely no experience needed to have a go or to look at joining us on-call – so why not see if it’s for you? From my experience, it’s the best thing that you’ll ever do.”

The next confirmed Have a Go days are:

- Saturday August 23 - Spalding

- Saturday August 30 – Waddington Training Centre

- Saturday October 4 - Waddington Training Centre

- Saturday November 1 - Waddington Training Centre

Find out more about joining Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue as an on-call firefighter, and ‘Have a Go’ days at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/oncall.