Just One More Curry at Just One More Bike

By Brec Whittemore
Published 16th Mar 2025, 18:58 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 11:44 BST
yellowbellykitchen are back for their monthly pop-up Curry Club at Horncastle's Just One More Bike.

Location: Just One More Bike, Horncastle

Date: Thursday 20th March

Pop-Up Curry Club

yellowbellykitchen Thali Mealplaceholder image
yellowbellykitchen Thali Meal

Booking: WhatsApp or text 07939 902162

Booking: Email [email protected]

Customers will be invited to enjoy a yellowbellykitchen Set Traditional Indian Thali Meal.

Table available from 6pm, food service around 7pm.

yellowbellykitchen back at Just One More Bikeplaceholder image
yellowbellykitchen back at Just One More Bike

The set menu will comprise of:

A selection of Authentic Indian Curries – Chef’s Choice

Salad

Rice

Naan Bread

Poppadoms and Pickles

Dessert

£25.00 per person

Bookings only. Payment on booking.

Let us know of any dietary requirements at point of booking.

Looking forward to seeing you there

