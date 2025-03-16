Just One More Curry at Just One More Bike

yellowbellykitchen are back for their monthly pop-up Curry Club at Horncastle's Just One More Bike.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Location: Just One More Bike, Horncastle

Date: Thursday 20th March

Pop-Up Curry Club

yellowbellykitchen Thali Meal

Booking: WhatsApp or text 07939 902162

Customers will be invited to enjoy a yellowbellykitchen Set Traditional Indian Thali Meal.

Table available from 6pm, food service around 7pm.

yellowbellykitchen back at Just One More Bike

The set menu will comprise of:

A selection of Authentic Indian Curries – Chef’s Choice

Salad

Rice

Naan Bread

Poppadoms and Pickles

Dessert

£25.00 per person

Bookings only. Payment on booking.

Let us know of any dietary requirements at point of booking.

Looking forward to seeing you there