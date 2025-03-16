Just One More Curry at Just One More Bike
yellowbellykitchen are back for their monthly pop-up Curry Club at Horncastle's Just One More Bike.
Location: Just One More Bike, Horncastle
Date: Thursday 20th March
Pop-Up Curry Club
Booking: WhatsApp or text 07939 902162
Booking: Email [email protected]
Customers will be invited to enjoy a yellowbellykitchen Set Traditional Indian Thali Meal.
Table available from 6pm, food service around 7pm.
The set menu will comprise of:
A selection of Authentic Indian Curries – Chef’s Choice
Salad
Rice
Naan Bread
Poppadoms and Pickles
Dessert
£25.00 per person
Bookings only. Payment on booking.
Let us know of any dietary requirements at point of booking.
Looking forward to seeing you there