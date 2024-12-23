Kenwick Park Golf Club Mens Seniors fundraising success for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge fundraising thank you to Kenwick Park Golf Club’s Mens Seniors for raising over £1,000 for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Gerry Hobern, the club’s Captain for 2024, chose to fundraise for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and through a series of raffles and other events the team raised a total of £1,123.

LNAA’s Community Fundraiser, Jac Sutherland, recently attended the club to receive the donation. She said: “We are so grateful to everyone at the Men’s Seniors for this vital donation.

“LNAA’s team of doctors and paramedics carry life-saving equipment on board the helicopter and critical care cars which means they take an emergency department directly to the scene of some of the most serious incidents in Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire. They carry out procedures such as anaesthetics and emergency blood transfusions – procedures usually only possible in a hospital. On average the crew deliver six blood transfusions per month – this donation will cover the cost of two life-saving blood transfusions.”

Kenwick Park Golf Club Men's Seniors with LNAA fundraiser Jac Sutherland.

LNAA needs £13 million per year to keep the air ambulance in the air and fleet of critical care cars on the roads 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-year. It is only with the support of communities and organisations in Lincs & Notts that the crews can do what they do.