Kings Lynn bus operator aims to start conversations with support for key men's charity

Local bus operator, Stagecoach East Midlands, has wrapped two of its vehicles in the branding of men’s mental-health charity, Andy’s Man Club, in the hope that more men will realise that it is #ITSOKAYTOTALK.

Andy’s Man Club offers free to attend peer-to-peer support groups across the UK and online. They want to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and to help men through the power of conversation.

The branding on certain local buses aims to encourage more men, across our region, to have a conversation and understand that it is important to talk about how they are feeling.

The partnership has been struck with Sean Gill, Regional Lead for East of England at Andy’s Man Club. Sean previously worked as a Driver at Stagecoach’s Grimsby Depot - he originally picked up a leaflet about Andy's Man Club in the Bus Station. From there, he went on to join Andy’s Man Club and to open a club in Grimsby.

Zachary McAskill, Operations Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: "At Stagecoach, we’re all about supporting the communities we serve, so it’s great to be able to team up with Andy’s Man Club on this important initiative. By wrapping our buses with their important message, we aim to spark conversations and encourage men to seek support, should they need it.

“This initiative is part of our broader commitment to mental-health awareness and ensuring that everyone feels comfortable reaching out for help. In all of our service areas, 'It's OK to talk' is a message we want to carry to every corner of our community."

Sean Gill added: “We’re incredibly proud and grateful to see two Stagecoach buses wrapped in Andy’s Man Club branding. For us, this is far more than just a visual campaign, it’s a lifeline in motion.

“Every bus that carries our message has the potential to reach that one man who needs to know he’s not alone. Whether he’s on his way to work, college, or just standing at a bus stop feeling lost, seeing those words might be the sign he didn’t know he was looking for.

“Andy’s Man Club exists to break the stigma surrounding men’s mental health. With every conversation, every shared story, and now every mile these buses travel, we push our message further: It’s okay to talk.

“We thank Stagecoach for standing beside us in our mission. Together, we’re making our clubs more visible, our message louder, and hopefully reaching #THATONEMAN who might just need it most. To find your nearest club, visit: www.andysmanclub.co.uk.”