Kings School work with cadets supported by Freemasons' donation

Grantham Freemason Karl Dring's military background has promoted him to give £335 to the Kings School at Grantham as part of the armed Forces Covenant.

What he thought was to be a visit to present a cheque for £335 to the Forces Covenant, his charity of choice, also turned into a opportunity to create a positive impression of Freemasonry with a large number of cadets whilst sharing the stage with Honorary Officer Lieutenant Colonel Sir Jonathan Van-Tam.

Said Karl: “During my installation in January £335 was raised for my chosen charitable cause, the Forces Covenant. It's a cause that resonates with me due to my extensive military background. The Covenant offers a wide range of support options, all clearly outlined in the Armed Forces Covenant Ideas for Best Practice. Based on this guidance, it was decided that the Kings School Grantham Combined Cadet Force would be the right place to give the money.

"I went to King's School to present a cheque to the Force. The event took an unexpected turn when, after a tour of the school and a history lesson about it, we were escorted to the main hall where a ceremony was taking place to award the King's Medal to the Permanent Cadet Staff. The medals were presented by Honorary Officer Lt Col Sir Jonathan Van-Tam.

Karl Iring hands over the £335 donation

"Following the medal presentation, we were invited to join the stage and deliver an impromptu speech before presenting the cheque to a Cadet Corporal. In my brief speech, I explained the significance of the Covenant, the role of the Freemasons, and why I had chosen to support the future of these cadets as my charity. I believe our visit left a positive, lasting impression on cadets and permanent staff at the school."