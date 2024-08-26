Knockout success of first challenge in aid of hospitals charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than £7,500 has been raised for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity by local businesses, hospital staff and members of the public who took part in an It’s A Knockout challenge.

Many of the teams competed in fancy dress and everyone had a fantastic day.

The winning team were the Lost Toys who were made up of hospital staff and their families. Members of the Clinical Education Team swapped the wards of Lincoln and Grantham hospitals to dress up as their favourite Toy Story characters.

Team Leader and Clinical Education Nurse, Jo Atterbury, said: “We had everything from Barbie and Ken, to Mr and Mrs Potato Head, Woody and Jessie, Slinky, Buzz Light Year, Pizza Planet Alien and I was Little Bo Peep and my dog Winnie made a guest appearance as one of the sheep.

Obstacle course.

“It was an amazing day, we smiled and laughed from start to finish. I cannot believe how competitive we all became. It was great to have so much fun together as a team, and at the same time raise money for such a brilliant cause that supports our patients and our colleagues. Well done to everyone involved… we are already planning our costumes for next year! Bring on the challenge, we have a title to defend.”

The competition has something for everyone, from fun quizzes, to obstacle courses, dance-offs and so much more. If you think you are up for the challenge, the date has now been released for 2025 - Sunday, June 29.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Fundraiser, Gary Burr, said: “It was an amazing and action-packed day. The atmosphere was amazing and it was wonderful to see so many teams and their loved ones supporting our charity.

“Every penny raised will be used to help the charity support United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust patients and staff with those extras that cannot be provided by the NHS. So we would like to thank every participant and let them know that every obstacle you overcome really will help us to make a difference.

Winning team - Lost Toys.

“If any local businesses or teams are interested in helping us to make It’s A Knockout 2025 bigger and better, please get in touch. Anyone can enter as a team and there are lots of other ways in which you can support this brilliant event.”

For more information about the charity and to book your place at the It’s A Knockout event in 2025, please visit the charity’s website: It's a Knockout Lincolnshire (ulhcharity.org.uk)