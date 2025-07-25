Labour Government gives £3.5 million boost to East Midlands hospices to transform end-of-life care
This week, the Government confirmed more than 170 hospices across England will receive a share of £75 million funding – the largest cash injection ever – to ensure patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings with upgrades including specially adapted beds, rooms, and technology.
In the East Midlands, 13 hospices will receive funding totalling £3,467,502, namely:
- LOROS Leicestershire and Rutland Hospice – receiving £908,253
- St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice in Lincoln – receiving £709,550
- Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield – receiving £633,770
- Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People in Loughborough – receiving £433,026
- Nottinghamshire Hospice – receiving £216,116
- Treetops Hospice Care in Risley, Derbyshire – receiving £196,402
- Blythe House Hospice in Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire – receiving £119,874
- Beaumond House Hospice Care in Newark – receiving £98,556
- John Eastwood Hospice in Sutton-in-Ashfield – receiving £37,651
- Butterfly Hospice in Boston – receiving £36,645
- Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern, Leicestershire – receiving £27,927
- Lakelands Hospice in Corby – receiving £27,910
- Bassetlaw Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Retford – receiving £21,822
The funding, which will make a real difference for hospices supporting local families, marks a further step in the delivery of the government’s Plan for Change, improving care in the community where people need it most.
Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said:“Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.
“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.
“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.
“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”
Other improvements already made at hospices across the country include:
- Major building works and modernised facilities
- Digital transformation to improve data sharing between healthcare providers
- Development of outreach services to extend care beyond physical buildings
- Creation of more welcoming spaces for families, including outdoor areas
- Energy efficiency measures to improve sustainability
The new cash injection is for the financial year 2025/26 and will be distributed by Hospice UK to hospices. Hospices have been allocated a pot of funding and will be able to proceed with upgrades, invoicing Hospice UK once work has been completed.