Lambs Bring Smiles: Phoenix Children's Charity visits Chater Lodge care home
Residents at Chater Lodge were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their garden as Phoenix Children's Charity paid a visit.
General Manager Zoe Postgate said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the lambs here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”
Resident; Betty, was very excited by the Phoenix Children's Charity's animals: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”