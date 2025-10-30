Landmark celebrations for local care home resident

Celebrations have been in full swing at The Cedars Care Home in Bourne as one of its residents reaches her centenary in style.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gladys was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a birthday card from the King and Queen in recognition of her landmark birthday. A family party was held at the home, with guests flying in from Austria, a buffet lunch and bubbles were served to mark this extra special occasion.

The home was filled with fun and laughter as Gladys children, grandchildren and great grandchildren surprised her with gifts, cards and flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gladys was physically moved as Freddie, Noah and Evie ran into the room, surprising great grandma with their appearance flying in from Munich, where they live, just the night before.

BHC

Music is in Gladys’ family; Gladys and her late husband loved music and their daughter, Sarah, is a professional violinist so The Cedars arranged to have pianist, Lincoln Noel, play at the party. His music filled the home and was enjoyed by all, with some dancing, some waltzing and everybody singing, especially the 100th birthday melody to the great lady herself.

Gladys is renowned here at The Cedars for her youthful looks, with nobody believing her when she tells them how old she is. “I’m going to bring in my birth certificate,” she told me laughing. So, on the big day we all asked the question “What is your secret? … ““A good husband for 66years, a happy family life, …accepting of life and rolling with it…Oh and a sherry or two I’ve found is very good for my health and very good for my complexion.”

Always laughing and sociable to all, Gladys said: “It was a magical day, I couldn’t have been happier or asked for more, seeing the little ones made it extra special. Here’s to more of the same!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Aldred; Senior General Manager of The Cedars Care Home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating with a truly remarkable lady as she reaches this amazing milestone. Gladys is such a genuine, sociable lady, with her incredible youthful appearance and outlook on life, she is an inspiration to everyone she meets.”

BHC

The Cedars Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. The Cedars Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and palliative care for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.