Landscape works commence to create new £7.3m National Trust wetland nature reserve on the Lincolnshire coast

Landscape architecture practice Influence Landscape Planning & Design has announced the commencement of landscape works to transform a former golf course into a wetland nature reserve in Lincolnshire.

Located at Sandilands, near Sutton-on-Sea, the National Trust’s 62-acre site will see open water and islands, grasslands and sand-dunes, as well as reedbeds and ponds, complete with walkways and boardwalks.

A new visitor centre and café, designed by local practice Jonathan Hendry Architects, will help fund the conservation of the wetland when the project completes in Spring 2026.

Sandilands sits on the 'east coast flyway' migration route and the new reserve will be a vital resting and refuelling stop for birds as well as a habitat for hundreds of species of wildlife and flora.

Sandilands copyright National Trust, John Miller

Newark-based Influence was appointed by the National Trust to deliver Stage 4 technical design services, and Stages 5-7 landscape architecture services for onsite monitoring for the implementation of the works.

Shona Hatton, director at Influence Landscape Planning & Design, said: “We are very proud to be assisting the National Trust in the delivery of its first nature reserve in the county. The land formation for the wetland creation to the south of the site is well under way, and it’s already possible to get a real sense of what the final site will look like.

“The Lincolnshire Coast is rich in biodiversity and the National Trust is working hard to protect and enhance the natural world here, creating new habitats for migrating birds and many other species. Our designs give nature a place to flourish, and inclusive, accessible spaces for people to enjoy it”.

Kirsty James, general manager for Sandilands, said: “A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes and we are excited now to see work begin on the physical changes at Sandilands.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the area transform to not only create a haven for wildlife, but also provide a peaceful and calm space for people to walk, spend time with friends and family, and simply enjoy the beauty of nature and the outdoors.”