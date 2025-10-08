Last chance to enjoy the open-top Seasiders before they hibernate for winter

The Seasiders

Residents from across Lincolnshire have been encouraged not to miss out on their last chance, this year, to enjoy one of the most popular attractions in our region.

Stagecoach East Midlands’ Skegness Seasiders run their Summer timetable until 2 November, offering unparalleled views from aboard an open-top bus, up to every 10 minutes, along the East Coast. The service is hugely popular with visitors and fans from around the region, and beyond, enjoying an outstanding rating of 4.4 out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

This means that the upcoming October Half Term is the perfect time to enjoy the open-top Seasiders, and to collect the full set of badges on board.

The fund-raising Seasider Storybooks are, also, still available from the Travel Shop, to take home as a souvenir. So far, the Seasiders have raised over £10,000 for local charities - this year's charity is Age UK Lincolnshire.

After 2 November, two Seasiders, Milly and Pierre, will continue to run throughout the Winter season on a 20-minute service.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “This has been another hugely successful Summer Season for the Seasiders. So many people have been able to enjoy the fun and excitement that the region has to offer, and we have been delighted with the reviews we have received.

“The Seasider characters and their stories are a playful and colourful way for visitors and residents to experience travelling in and around Skegness during the holidays. But the Summer season is now coming to an end – so make sure you don’t miss this wonderful opportunity!”

The total Seasider fleet stands at 12: Scoop, Rocky, Sandy, Shelly, Candy, Pierre, Salty, Sunny, Teddy, Milly, Rolly and Sweetie. From the Boating Lake, past the Pier, through to Fantasy Island, Hardy's Animal Farm and all the way to Chapel St Leonards, they mean you can hop on and off all day long and visit every attraction you can manage!

Flexible and great value fares are available from £3 single to £13 for a group of five to hop on and off all day.

-- You can find out more about the Skegness Seasiders and watch their videos at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/skegness-seasiders.