LAT secures funding to help more people in the criminal justice system

Lincolnshire Action Trust (LAT) has been awarded funding and support from a team of business experts to tackle social and environmental challenges to help develop its services for people in contact with the criminal justice system.

LAT, a charity that supports people involved with the criminal justice system and families with rehabilitation and reintegration services, has had the impact of its current services and future ambitions recognised as a 2024 Weston Charity Awards winner.

The award gives the charity the chance to invest in its future with strategic planning support from a dedicated team of four business experts, thanks to pro bono charity Pilotlight, and a core grant of £6,500 from the Garfield Weston Foundation.

LAT was chosen from over 180 applicants, all of which are frontline charities delivering youth, welfare, community or environment services in the North of England, the Midlands and Wales.

Alison Goddard, Chief Executive Officer at LAT said: “Lincolnshire Action Trust is delighted to be chosen as a Weston Charity Award winner following a highly competitive process. We look forward to working with Pilotlight over the coming months to embed a cycle of strategic and organisational development to ensure the charity is best placed to maximise our impact.

“Our future ambitions are to continue to expand the depth and reach of interventions that LAT provides to people in contact with the criminal justice system so the funding will be used for this purpose.

“The focus of the expertise provided by the team of business experts will be to support us in developing our organisational and strategic plans which, in turn, will enable us to achieve this ambition.”

In congratulating LAT, Sophia Weston, Deputy Chair of Trustees at Garfield Weston Foundation, said: “In today’s world, the challenges facing communities are more complex than ever. We’re proud to partner with Pilotlight to support the 24 outstanding charities selected, who are finding innovative ways to combat issues ranging from rising inequality to threats to our natural environment.”

Ed Mayo, Chief Executive of Pilotlight, the charity which is connecting LAT with a team of coaches drawn from a range of businesses and other organisations, said: “The Weston Charity Awards provide a lifeline to smaller charities on the frontlines of changing social and environmental needs. Pilotlight is excited to offer our expertise in helping these charities develop strategic plans for the future, ensuring they can maximise their impact and navigate uncertainty.”