LAT seeks inspirational client stories for 25th anniversary

Leading offender rehabilitation charity Lincolnshire Action Trust (LAT) wants to hear stories from its past clients for its 25th anniversary. Maybe you went to prison and have since turned your life around following the resettlement support provided by LAT? Or perhaps a parent went to prison and LAT provided support while you were visiting the prison to make it less daunting for you and other members of your family?

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Lincolnshire Action Trust is looking for past clients who have gone through the criminal justice system to come forward and share their unique stories and personal experiences and to talk about the challenges they have faced, the support provided by LAT and how this helped them to overcome them.

Lincolnshire Action Trust delivers a range of support services and advice for those entering the criminal justice system via police custody suites, going through the court process, while in prison, about to be released or serving a sentence in the community. LAT has a team of staff based at prisons in Lincolnshire and Humberside who can support families, children and significant others affected by a loved one being in prison.

Lincolnshire Action Trust logo

Alison Goddard, CEO of Lincolnshire Action Trust, said: “Since 2000 we have been helping thousands of people involved in the criminal justice system and their families across Lincolnshire and surrounding counties and we would love to hear from them.

“We deliver high-quality, individual support to those affected directly or indirectly by the justice system, creating opportunities to make positive changes in their lives.

“Our team have provided many services including employment support, wellbeing interventions, family services and rehabilitation programmes and we would like to hear from past clients about their journeys, the positive impact LAT made and what they are doing now.

“LAT has seen a lot of change over past 25 years, and we have grown from just three staff to almost 100, but we have continued to ensure our clients are at the heart of everything we do.”

If you’ve accessed LAT’s services in the past, please get in touch at [email protected] and share your journey. For more information about Lincolnshire Action Trust and its work, visit www.latcharity.org.uk