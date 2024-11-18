LCHG Staff Awards 2024- meet your winners!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and teams from across Lincolnshire’s community services and hospitals have been recognised at a glittering staff awards ceremony.

This year, Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) and United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) came together as Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group (LCHG) to improve how care is delivered to patients by working even closer together.

This also meant the organisations brought together their two staff awards ceremonies into one bigger event, celebrating hundreds of staff from across both organisations at a glittering awards night, funded through sponsorship.

The LCHG Staff Awards had a number of categories recognising excellence in patient care, compassion and respect, great team work and innovation amongst other things. Nominations are made by both patients and staff.

Winners from the LCHG Staff Awards

Award winners and highly commended entries received trophies and certificates in recognition of their excellence during the ceremony held at the Lincolnshire Showground on Friday 15 November 2024.

A raffle held on the evening also raised £1,479.50 for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity and Lincolnshire NHS Charity.

Group Chief Executive, Karen Dunderdale said: “Celebrating our amazing colleagues after we have come together as a Group is an incredible privilege.Both organisations’ awards have gone from strength to strength over the years, and it’s amazing that we are able to make the event even bigger and better now we are a Group.

“Having received 1,127 nominations, these awards are a great way to recognise and celebrate the most extraordinary people in our Group.”

“Being able to celebrate this amount of people across our Group really shines a light on how the NHS is here to work together for the benefit of our patients and residents. Thank you and well done to all those nominated this year and special congratulations to the winners for their achievement.”

The full list of awards winners and highly commended entries for the LCHG Staff Awards 2024 are below.

Chief Executive’s Award –

Winner –

Switchboard, Lincoln County Hospital,

Switchboard, Grantham and District Hospital,

Switchboard, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Gloucester Ward, Skegness and District HospitalScarbrough Ward, Skegness and District Hospital

Chair’s AwardWinner - Restaurant Team, Lincoln County HospitalHighly Commended – Mr Shaker Alsefi, Consultant, Surgical Emergency Admissions Unit (SEAU), Lincoln County Hospital

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year AwardWinner - Sara Blackbourn, Trust Lead Occupational Therapist, ULTHHighly Commended - Angelin Peeris, Specialist Speech and Language Therapist and CODE Staff Network Chair

Unsung Hero – Clinical AwardWinner - Luke Smith, Registered Nurse, Butterfly HospiceHighly Commended - Dr Durga Herath, Consultant Paediatrician

Unsung Hero – Non-Clinical AwardWinner - Andrew Jackson-Parr, Chaplain, Pilgrim Hospital, BostonHighly Commended - Sarah Atkinson, Administrator, Learning and Development

Team of the Year – Clinical AwardWinner - Gynaecology Team, Lincoln County HospitalHighly Commended – Clinical Support Services Inpatient and Chemotherapy Units

Team of the Year – Non-Clinical AwardWinner - John Minett, Jamie Wilson-Hogg and Tom Drury, IT Technical EngineersHighly Commended - LCHS Medical Devices Team

Acute Outstanding Leader AwardWinner - Abbi Eustace, MatronHighly Commended - Clare Frank, Business Manager to the Medical Director

Community Outstanding Leader AwardWinner - Jason Abrahall, Clinical Team Lead, Community NursingHighly Commended - Hayley Parkin, Divisional Business Manager, Collaborative Community Care

Acute Great Patient Experience AwardWinner - Sharon Reynolds, Housekeeper, Safari Day Unit, Lincoln County HospitalHighly Commended - Laura Sandland-Taylor, Medical Registrar, SDEC, Lincoln County Hospital

Community Great Patient Experience AwardWinner - Jason Kettle, Trainee Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Complex Needs Rapid Response Respiratory ServiceHighly Commended - Cardiac Rehab Therapy Team

Improvement, Education and Research AwardWinner - Obstetric Cardiac Multi-Disciplinary TeamHighly Commended - Kitten Scanner Team

Volunteer of the Year AwardWinner - Jay Walford, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Lincoln County HospitalHighly Commended - Patient Safety Partners Elaine Freeman, Andy Izard, Colin Fiske, Dorothy Moore, Grace Heaton

Acute Rising Star AwardWinner - Bethan Blackwood, Bereavement Maternity Support WorkerHighly Commended - Hannah Steeper, Speech and Language Therapy Assistant, Ashby Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Community Rising Star AwardWinner - Tina Wright, Respiratory Assistant Practitioner, Venture House, BostonHighly Commended - Maria Wilson, Cardiac Rehab Specialist Nurse