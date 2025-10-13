Learn the benefits of going digital in North Kesteven during Get Online Week

Digital Hub staff standing in front of Sleaford Digital Hub. Pictured left to right: Giselle Hills-Spedding, Digital Hub Support Officer, and Rachael Gordon, Digital Hub Co-ordinator.

North Kesteven District Council will be holding two events locally in support of ‘Get Online Week’ later this month.

Get Online Week is Good Things Foundation’s annual digital inclusion campaign, which aims to help tens of thousands of people discover the benefits of being online and build their confidence using the internet.

Get Online Week has been held annually since 2007 and this year it takes place between October 20-26, 2025.

North Kesteven residents or visitors with an interest in learning more about getting online and using digital services are being encouraged to attend the Council’s events during Get Online Week.

Events will be taking place in Sleaford and Navenby.

Sleaford Mosaic Youth Hub, Riverside Shopping Centre (in partnership with New Life Church Sleaford) - Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10.30am-2.30pm

Navenby Methodist Church, High Street, Navenby – Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 10.30am-2.30pm

The events will be run in partnership with Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Partnership (LCVP). LCVP brings together two big local charity organisations – Voluntary Centre Services and Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service.

Staff from Lincolnshire County Council and Barclays will also be available to provide some information about staying safe online and avoiding scams and fraud.

For those with digital skills who have an interest in volunteering, colleagues from LCVP will also be on hand to discuss these opportunities.

Councillor Sally Tarry, Executive Board Member for Corporate Information and Communication, said: “Getting online is crucial in today’s world and we’re delighted to be working with VCS (Voluntary Centre Services) and attending some of their existing regular events during Get Online Week.

“This will help to spread the word about the benefits of using the internet, as well as helping to overcome barriers and dispelling some myths.”

The Good Things Foundation says that 90% of jobs are only advertised online. In their latest poll they discovered over a quarter of people aren’t confident using the internet to compete for jobs.

One in 10 people aren’t confident managing finances on the internet, and 61% worry about the security of their personal details online. This holds them back from making the most of the internet.

Rachael Gordon, Digital Hub Co-ordinator at NKDC, said: “Get Online Week is the UK’s largest digital inclusion campaign, created by the Good Things Foundation, to try and address the digital divide.

“We know there are still lots of people in North Kesteven who lack the digital skills to do the things they need to do online, Get Online Week is about raising awareness and providing events to offer support to those who needs it.”

North Kesteven District Council also runs free weekly Digital Hubs across the district to help anyone who needs it to gain and improve their digital skills - for more information please visit https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/your-community/digital-hubs.

The free Digital Hubs run during term time and take place as follows:

Sleaford - Mosaic Youth Hub, Riverside Shopping Centre - every Tuesday 10.30am-12.30pm

- Mosaic Youth Hub, Riverside Shopping Centre - every Tuesday 10.30am-12.30pm Osbournby - Osbournby Village Hall on London Road - every Tuesday 1pm-2.30pm

- Osbournby Village Hall on London Road - every Tuesday 1pm-2.30pm Metheringham - Metheringham Library and Community Hub on High Street in Metheringham - every Wednesday 10.30am-12pm

- Metheringham Library and Community Hub on High Street in Metheringham - every Wednesday 10.30am-12pm Ruskington - Ruskington Methodist Church on Chapel Street – every Thursday 10.30am-12pm

- Ruskington Methodist Church on Chapel Street – every Thursday 10.30am-12pm Waddington – Waddington Community Hub on High Street in Waddington – every Thursday 1pm-2.30pm