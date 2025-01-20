Legends of Las Vegas with Gary Williams and Nathan Martin! At Cleethorpes Parkway, March 23rd

By Catherine Martin
Contributor
Published 18th Jan 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 10:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Gary has been described as “the UK’s leading standard bearer for the supercool era” and ‘Legends’ is his tribute to the biggest stars to have headlined Las Vegas, including Burt Bacharach, Elvis Presley, Matt Monro and Nat ‘King’ Cole.

Gary portrayed Frank Sinatra in the West End, so the ‘Rat Pack’ are strongly featured with the greatest hits of Frank, Dean and Sammy.

Gary’s also “the UK’s leading standard bearer for the supercool era” and has performed worldwide including Bestival, Buckingham Palace, Carnegie Hall, Birdland Tokyo, Ronnie Scott’s, the Melbourne Symphony and at the Sinatra House, Palm Springs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gary is joined by Nathan Martin at the piano. Nathan has performed extensively in concert and cabaret all over the world especially London and New York. West End credits include The Producers (Drury Lane) and Miss Saigon (Drury Lane).

Gary WilliamsGary Williams
Gary Williams

Join Gary and Nathan for plenty of laughs, a joyous celebration of music and the best of Las Vegas.

What they say:

“Gary Williams shines like a dazzling beacon” – Oscar Winner, Don Black

“old school charm and Sinatra-esque charisma” – London Evening Standard

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Legends tour!The Legends tour!
The Legends tour!

“Gary was terrific. Lovely voice, yes, but a wonderful sense of humour too and he made everyone in the room feel special… It’s a brilliant example of how cabaret should be done.” – Debra Craine from The Times.

Tickets available from:

Cleethorpes Parkway, Sunday 23rd March 4.00 pm – cleethorpesparkwaycinemas.co.uk £22.

Further info from letmesingandimhappy.com

www.garywilliams.co.uk

Related topics:LegendsLas VegasWest EndElvis Presley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice