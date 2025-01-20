Legends of Las Vegas with Gary Williams and Nathan Martin! At Cleethorpes Parkway, March 23rd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gary has been described as “the UK’s leading standard bearer for the supercool era” and ‘Legends’ is his tribute to the biggest stars to have headlined Las Vegas, including Burt Bacharach, Elvis Presley, Matt Monro and Nat ‘King’ Cole.

Gary portrayed Frank Sinatra in the West End, so the ‘Rat Pack’ are strongly featured with the greatest hits of Frank, Dean and Sammy.

Gary is joined by Nathan Martin at the piano. Nathan has performed extensively in concert and cabaret all over the world especially London and New York. West End credits include The Producers (Drury Lane) and Miss Saigon (Drury Lane).

Gary Williams

Join Gary and Nathan for plenty of laughs, a joyous celebration of music and the best of Las Vegas.

What they say:

“Gary Williams shines like a dazzling beacon” – Oscar Winner, Don Black

“old school charm and Sinatra-esque charisma” – London Evening Standard

The Legends tour!

“Gary was terrific. Lovely voice, yes, but a wonderful sense of humour too and he made everyone in the room feel special… It’s a brilliant example of how cabaret should be done.” – Debra Craine from The Times.

Tickets available from:

Cleethorpes Parkway, Sunday 23rd March 4.00 pm – cleethorpesparkwaycinemas.co.uk £22.

Further info from letmesingandimhappy.com