Leisure centre mirrors reflect NHS advice

NHS messages prompting gym-goers and swimmers to look out for potential signs of cancer are appearing on mirrors in the changing rooms of leisure centres across North Kesteven.

The stickers at Better Gym Sleaford, One NK in North Hykeham and Sleaford Leisure Centre will feature messages like: ‘Check you out’ and ‘Know what’s normal for you’. More information will remind people to contact their GP if something in their body doesn’t feel right.

The new initiative comes as a survey by Better found that only 50% of respondents in East Midlands check their bodies for physical changes regularly (at least once a month), and 16% don’t check at all.

The survey also suggested nearly one fifth of people living in the East Midlands aren’t aware of what potential cancer signs could be. According to the NHS, symptoms to watch out for include unexplained weight loss, a skin change or an unusual lump.

Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer at NHS England, said: “Finding cancer early is key to successful treatment and survival, but this means that we need people who experience symptoms to come forward as soon as they spot them. This is why it’s vital that people are aware of their bodies, take notice of a change that isn’t normal for them and get it checked out immediately.

“This partnership with Better means that we’re able to reach more people to remind them to check themselves at a time and a place where they are able to do so. It’s a simple thing that anyone can do, but it really can save your life.”

Better Centre are all run by the not-for-profit social enterprise GLL on behalf of North Kesteven District Council. The social enterprise is one of the first partners in the new scheme from the NHS to help find cancers at an early stage.

Chris Ord, Partnership Manager at GLL, said: “Our aim is to improve health and wellbeing in our local community, and we’re delighted to be partnering NHS England in this vital campaign.

“The survey we conducted clearly indicates a need to raise awareness of potential signs of cancer and the mirror stickers will hopefully act as a timely reminder to our customers to check themselves regularly.”