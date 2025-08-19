Leonardo and STEM Returners launch new programme in Lincoln to support people to return to industry

Leonardo and STEM Returners launch new programme in Lincoln.

Engineers in Lincolnshire struggling to return to work after a career break at being given a boost thanks to a new jobs programme, launched by Leonardo and STEM Returners.

The renewed partnership represents both organisations’ ongoing commitment to support more professionals back into work after a career break.

For the past five years, Leonardo has run STEM Returners programmes at their sites across the UK, helping 45 professionals to return to industry.

STEM Returners creates a path for returners to rise through the ranks of the organisations they join, proving that the application of transferable skills enhances a company’s workforce. The organisation is able to identify an individual’s transferable skills which can be reapplied in new roles.

The new programme will see a further 10 professionals return through a programme at the global security company’s sites in Lincoln as well as Bristol, Edinburgh, Luton, Southampton, Newcastle, and Basildon.

Research from STEM Returners (The STEM Returners Index) shows the challenges people face when trying to return to work following a career break, with recruitment bias shown to be the main barrier to entry. It also shows that women trying to return to the industry are more likely to experience recruitment bias than men.

The STEM Returners programme aims to eliminate these barriers by giving candidates real work experience and mentoring during their placement, as well as supporting them to adjust to life back in work.

Natalie Desty, Director of STEM Returners, said: “Leonardo UK has become one of our most supportive allies in updating outmoded attitudes to career breaks, helping us return nearly 50 people back into the industry. We are very proud to be continuing our partnership with Leonardo and hope it will enable more people to return to the profession they love.”

Rachel Ruxton, Head of Inclusion and Diversity at Leonardo said: “STEM Returners has helped us to identify talented and motivated individuals across the UK and we’re set to expand our workforce in the coming months, to hire more experienced professionals including engineers at our Bristol, Edinburgh, Luton, Southampton, Newcastle, Lincoln and Basildon sites. We’ve found that the diversity of thought and experience that STEM returners can bring to our business has been a tremendous source of inspiration and dynamism for our business.”

More than 600 candidates have joined STEM Returners programmes across the UK, since the organisation first launched in 2017.