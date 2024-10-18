‘Life-changing’ menopause service empowers women to navigate menopause

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new clinic providing specialised care for women going through menopause has been described as a ‘life-changing service’.

The Menopause Clinic at St Hugh’s Hospital in Grimsby provides individual support for women navigating the challenges that come with menopause including hormone therapies, urinary incontinence, mental health concerns, and the role of testosterone in women's health.

Women attend a consultation where they can speak openly about their symptoms and receive tailored advice and treatment from a consultant. The paid-for clinic was launched last month and has already had a positive impact on women’s lives.

One of those women was Jane, who said: “Before coming to St Hugh’s, I struggled with debilitating symptoms like hot flushes, mood swings, and fatigue. But I wasn’t taken seriously by other healthcare professionals. My first appointment at the menopause clinic was like a weight had been lifted from me. The team took the time to listen and create a personalised care plan that has changed my life.”

This World Menopause Day (18 October 2024), St Hugh’s is encouraging other women from across the area to get in touch if they need support.

Sarah Grantham, Head of Outpatients at St Hugh’s Hospital, said: “Menopause is a significant life stage for women, yet it is often misunderstood or under-supported. Many women also feel embarrassed about their symptoms and at a loss about what to do.

“We established this service to provide a safe space for women to feel heard and supported. Our goal is to empower them to take control of their health and life confidently during the transition, and we believe the only way to do that is through individualised care that addresses not only the physical but also the emotional aspects of menopause. This World Menopause Day, we are encouraging more women to get in touch and access the support they need.”