Lights spectacular for food bank

The light spectacular illuminating the bungalow.

A Market Rasen resident switched on his dazzling Christmas lights on Sunday, in the hope of raising as much money as possible for the town’s food bank.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again, the cost of living crisis is making it difficult for many to put food on the table and buy everyday essentials and so, with help from friends and family, Tim Paul plans to dedicate donations for his Christmas lights to Market Rasen Food Bank run by the local New Life Church.

The big switch on at the bungalow in Caistor Road was at 5pm on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim explains: “With well over 120 food parcels going out every week the demand for their services is never ending with new recipients approaching them weekly.

"With food and toiletries in high demand any help we can give them will not only go a long way to helping local families but also other families using food banks in the surrounding areas. Market Rasen Food Bank along with other food banks try to merge together and get the best prices for the things they need when having to approach suppliers, meaning they get more for their money, therefore helping each other to be able to supply more food and toiletries to the people on their books."

The food bank has well over 100 families on its books.

He thanks the already endless stream of people that have been stopping and donating while he was putting up the lights and the additions to the light collection, as one visitor asked “Can you make use of a blow up penguin?”

Donations can be made in a box at the house or go to https://gofund.me/ba714c86

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also have a box situated near our front door for people to donate none perishable food and toiletries if they would rather,” said Tim.

The food bank is currently open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10.30am-12.30pm to help people in Market Rasen and the surrounding villages.

Any donations will make a huge difference to families in need this Christmas.