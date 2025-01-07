Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society Twice Loved Clothes Sale

Information about the services offered by the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society.

The Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society are a local charity based in Louth and they support over 1500 people with a sight impairment in Lincolnshire. They are holding a fundraising event which will give you a chance to clear out your wardrobe - or maybe treat yourself to a new outfit?

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LLBS are holding a Twice Loved Clothes Sale – a sort of posh jumble sale - on Saturday 22 February from 10am at The Pavilion on London Road in Louth.

You can book to have a table for £10 to sell good quality clothes, shoes and handbags and everyone is welcome to come along and have a browse! Refreshments will be available. There is ample parking too. Please note the room is on an upper floor but there is a lift.

If anyone would like more information they can call 01507 605604 or email [email protected]