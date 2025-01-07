Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society Twice Loved Clothes Sale

By Ingrid Ashton
Contributor
Published 7th Jan 2025, 13:04 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 13:16 GMT
Information about the services offered by the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society.Information about the services offered by the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society.
Information about the services offered by the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society.
The Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society are a local charity based in Louth and they support over 1500 people with a sight impairment in Lincolnshire. They are holding a fundraising event which will give you a chance to clear out your wardrobe - or maybe treat yourself to a new outfit?

LLBS are holding a Twice Loved Clothes Sale – a sort of posh jumble sale - on Saturday 22 February from 10am at The Pavilion on London Road in Louth.

You can book to have a table for £10 to sell good quality clothes, shoes and handbags and everyone is welcome to come along and have a browse! Refreshments will be available. There is ample parking too. Please note the room is on an upper floor but there is a lift.

If anyone would like more information they can call 01507 605604 or email [email protected]

Related topics:LincolnLouthLincolnshireLondon Road
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice