Lincoln car retailer celebrates after popular model hailed as 'revolutionary' at awards

A Lincoln car retailer is celebrating success after its popular small SUV scooped a global award for its revolutionary design.

Stoneacre Lincoln on Lincoln Fields was delighted that the stylish Volvo EX30 was crowned the winner in the Most Revolutionary Transport category at this year’s Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards.

The award came after the fully electric small SUV was hailed by judges as “a fantastic piece of design” and commended for its driving quality and use of sustainable materials.

The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards celebrate objects, accessories, services and tools that combine beauty, design, innovation and style. The leading international design authority bestows the annual honours to give “global recognition for ideas that inspire and technology that lasts”.

The Volvo EX30 has scooped a global award.

The ‘Most Revolutionary Transport’ category embraces new technologies, services and products designed to help people move from A to B in more timely, innovative or convenient ways.

This new award is the latest in a flurry of more than 10 major accolades for the Volvo EX30, which has also been crowned Car of the Year by The Sun, Carwow and Electrifying.com.

Andy McInnes, at Stoneacre Lincoln on Lincoln Fields, said: “It is amazing to see another win for the Volvo EX30, especially in this category where the judges have recognised a vehicle that truly pushes boundaries in every aspect, not least in being our most sustainable car yet.

“Efficient performance and whole-life sustainability were guiding principles for the development of the EX30, helping the model achieve the smallest carbon footprint of any Volvo car yet manufactured.

“We welcome Lincoln drivers to visit Stoneacre Lincoln to learn more about the EX30 and its many accolades, and to chat to our friendly team of experts.”