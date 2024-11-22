Lincoln car retailer celebrates double national award win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car retailer in Lincoln is celebrating after one of its models scooped two major awards for its reliability and value for money.

Stoneacre Lincoln, on Lincoln Fields, has announced that the Volvo XC40 was named Used Car of the Year and Used SUV of the Year in the What Car? Used Car of the Year Awards.

Commended for its compelling qualities in the pre-owned market, the XC40 impressed the judges across the board. Key factors that sealed its success included its wide choice of powertrains, interior quality, refinement and family-friendly practicality, delivered with great value for money for used car buyers.

Mark Pearson, What Car? Used Cars Editor, said: “For us, the XC40 is the supreme all-rounder – a reliable and desirable car that does so many things exceptionally well. You can have it as a petrol, diesel, hybrid or fully electric car, too, giving the used car buyer a variety of options. The fact that this immensely appealing family SUV should also be such great value when bought used just seals the deal for us.”

The Volvo XC40 has been crowned the winner of two awards

Adding to the retailer’s award-winning line-up, the retailer is also celebrating success for the XC90 T8 large SUV, which was commended in the Used Hybrid category.

Andy McInnes, Business Manager at Stoneacre Lincoln, on Lincoln Fields, said: “It’s amazing to see the Volvo XC40 receive such praise at this year’s What Car? Used Car of the Year Awards.

“The qualities that have made this car such a great success for us in the new car market are proving equally appealing to customers looking for a used car – an area where value for money and peace of mind are also crucial considerations.

“We encourage Lincoln drivers to visit Stoneacre Lincoln to learn more about the Volvo XC40, whether considering a new or used model, and see the car’s qualities first-hand while speaking to our friendly team of experts.”

People looking to buy an XC40, or any other pre-owned Volvo, can source the best-quality cars and enjoy excellent customer support from the Volvo Selekt Approved Used service. Every car offered has undergone a rigorous programme of more than 150 checks and is sold with a 12-month unlimited-mileage warranty*.

To find out more about Volvo Selekt Approved Used, visit www.volvocars.co.uk/used

For further information about the XC40 and other Volvo models, call into Stoneacre Lincoln, visit volvocarslincoln.co.uk or call 01522 501701.