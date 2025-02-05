Lincoln care home, Hartsholme House, celebrates Outstanding CQC rating for a second time

Residents and team members at Hartsholme House care home are delighted to receive an Outstanding rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its recent inspection in October.

This is the second time the Lincoln care home, run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), has achieved this impressive rating, after being awarded it in 2018.

Cheryl Gilderdale, Home Manager, shared her excitement: “It is fantastic that we’ve achieved the CQC Outstanding rating again. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We’re always striving to improve and make things better for our residents and staff."

Hamish Falconer, MP for Lincoln, congratulated the team at Hartsholme House, he said: “A huge well done to the hardworking staff who made this possible. Hartsholme House is a real asset for the city, and it shows they really care for the residents.”

Lynn Edwards, a resident at Hartsholme House said: “Congratulations to all the staff who work very hard.” Her daughter, Julie Musson said: “The Outstanding rating is thoroughly well-deserved, all the staff are fantastic.”

CQC inspectors praised Hartsholme House’s commitment to personalised care, independence, and innovation. This has been supported by the implementation of electronic care records (eCare) in the past year, which has streamlined care planning and enabled the team to provide even more efficient and tailored support.

Conny McGowan, Head of Care, said: “eCare has been a big improvement on paper care plans. It is so much easier to update and share information. The electronic versions stay clean and organised, making it more efficient for us and clearer for inspectors."

During the inspection, Cheryl and her team demonstrated how they empower residents to make choices and maintain independence. Cheryl highlighted an example of giving a resident her own key to the garden, reflecting the home’s ethos of promoting positive risk-taking and respecting personal preferences.

"We’re always looking for ways to improve and support our residents in doing the day-to-day things they enjoy," Cheryl explained. "It’s all about creating an environment where they feel at home, with care tailored to their unique needs."

The care home’s commitment to excellence extends to celebrating successes, such as winning the Trust in Bloom 2024 competition for OSJCT care homes in Lincolnshire.

Conny added: "There’s always pressure to maintain our high standards, but being awarded Outstanding again is just amazing. It’s a testament to the incredible team here at Hartsholme."

The Outstanding rating reaffirms Hartsholme House’s reputation for providing compassionate, innovative, and resident-focused care in Lincoln.