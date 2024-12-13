Lincoln care home's Christmas market brings local community together

So Vanilla Cupcakes

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Tennyson Wharf care home in Burton Waters, Lincoln, to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Market.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, friends and family and lots of local stall holders came along to sell their wares too, the local businesses included Wire Creations, Anastasia’s Home Ceramics, Quayside gifts, Indigo Crow and So Vanilla Cupcakes.

The team at Tennyson Wharf care home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home. There was a fantastic atmosphere and in total the home raised over £450 towards their residents fund which is brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Noutch, General Manager at the home, said: “At Tennyson Wharf, we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success! I am so proud of everyone involved, it was a fantastic team effort.”