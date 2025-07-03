Lincoln City FC Foundation launch new Parkinson's walking football sessions for summer

The new sessions launched at the end of June, with the emphasis on players getting into football in a fun, social and accessible way.

People living with Parkinson’s in Lincolnshire are being invited to try a new walking football session from Lincoln City Foundation, part of Lincoln City Football Club.

Where: Lincoln City Foundation, 3G Pitch, LNER Stadium, Lincoln, LN5 8LD

When: Mondays, 1-2pm, followed by time for social interaction and refreshments provided.

Cost: £3 per session

Supported by Parkinson’s UK and the English Football League (EFL) in the Community, the new sessions are designed to be a fun and friendly way for local people living with Parkinson’s or similar neurological conditions to get active.

Experienced coaches are on hand to offer specially designed training drills and matches for all ages and abilities with a long term health condition.

No previous experience of walking football is required, and carers and relatives are also welcome to watch or join in. It is recommended to wear comfortable activewear and footwear for playing football and to bring a bottle of water.

How walking football can help people with neurological conditions

Walking football can have many benefits for people living with neurological, or long term health conditions, including:

Better balance and coordination

Reduced risk of freezing and falls

Better cardiovascular health

Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns

Improved strength

More social interactions

Improved wellbeing and mental health

Alice Carter, Head of Healthier Communities at Lincoln City Foundation, said:

“We are really pleased to be able to add walking football sessions to our programme of physical activity for people living with Parkinson’s.

"Football is a powerful platform to bring people together, and we hope these sessions will not only support physical health, but also create a welcoming space for social connection and community”

To find out more about the new walking football sessions, contact [email protected] or call 01522 563792.