Lincoln creative casts 100th pregnancy sculpture

“It’s healing for me”

A self-taught sculptor who found empowerment through art after having postnatal depression has crafted her 100th bespoke pregnancy and breastfeeding sculpture.

Rosie Wigan taught herself 3D printing and founded mumento after a sculpture of her own body helped her recovery. She now creates pregnancy and breastfeeding sculptures that celebrate a woman’s transformation, helping them to cherish their journey to motherhood with positivity and pride.

Having created her 100th sculpture, she feels that she is offering a way to cherish the unique changes a woman experiences as they become a mother, with each sculpture being unique to every parent.

The sculptures are made to help mothers connect with their pregnancy and breastfeeding journeys

Speaking about mumento Rosie explained:

“It is such a privilege to be a part of someone’s journey and I do not underestimate the importance of that when creating a piece for them. It is wonderful hearing about other people’s experiences through pregnancy and I feel I’m healing what was broken in me, one sculpture at a time.”

“Having a sculpture of my body during my second pregnancy really helped me to feel proud and positive about motherhood after my struggles with postnatal depression. This inspired me to help more mums feel the same way. I spent night feeds and nap times immersing myself in the world of 3D printing and scanning, learning how to do it all myself. I love what I do and what my sculptures mean to people.”

The inspiration for mumento came from her wanting to provide sculptures at a price and a location that is accessible to people across the Midlands and the North of England. Designs for the sculptures come in a range of different styles and finishes, as well as sizes, to ensure they fit in with any decor. Women can choose to be on their own with their bump or newborn, or they can be sculpted alongside their partner.

Rosie Wigan with her sculptures

The true USP of this business, though, is the one-to-one connection Rosie has with her clients, spending time with them to celebrate their journey and learn what they want from their sculpture.

After creating a 3D scan of an expectant mum in their desired pose from her studio in Cherry Willingham, Rosie creates an exact replica model, capturing one of life’s most important moments. From scanning to 3D printing, priming, hand-painting and packaging, Rosie personally carries out every stage of the process to create a unique and truly bespoke sculpture.

Rosie explains:

“It’s not just a sculpture, it’s something that will be treasured for a lifetime. It’s a reminder of the flutters and kicks you felt while growing and nurturing your little one. It’s a tactile way to hold your bump and for your children to see your transformation when they’re old enough to understand- and that’s why it matters.”

They are custom-made to cater each client

The care and attention Rosie puts into creating these sculptures is not going unnoticed as she’s created 100 models since the first sculpture she made at the start of 2024. Rosie also won the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society’s 2025 Grow with the Show award, which celebrates the best of the region’s small businesses. She wowed the judges with her beautiful sculptures that serve not just as keepsakes, but also bookmark and commemorate the pregnancy journey.

On her win, Rosie said:

“I was really nervous, but once I started I realised it was 15 minutes to talk about my business, which I love and I’m so passionate about, and then any questions that came weren’t a problem, because I am the business and know it inside and out. I’m so happy they could see that passion and chose mumento because it’s an amazing opportunity to exhibit at the Lincolnshire Show.”