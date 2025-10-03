Lincoln, get ready! VK is bringing the ultimate karaoke party this Saturday

VK continues its karaoke-inspired activation in Lincoln as part of a nostalgia-infused partnership with Butlin’s Big Weekenders!

After launching at Butlin’s Back to the 2000s Big Weekender last week, VK is heading to Lincoln this Saturday (4th October) to carry on the party and give budding karaoke enthusiasts the chance to channel their inner pop star and belt out their favourite party-starter hits, inside the ultimate VK-branded karaoke pod.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincoln’s party people can step inside the huge VK-wrapped karaoke pod, where they’ll have the chance to sing their heart out to a huge selection of karaoke classics and immortalise their superstar moment with photos and videos of their performance. Plus, those who take to the mic, will automatically be entered into the Butlin’s Big Weekender prize draw!

Currently featured on-pack on VK’s Mixed Party Pack, the Butlin’s Big Weekenders competition runs until 12th December 2025, and will give five winners the chance to win 48-hours-worth of non-stop partying in true VK style, with three of their friends - plus a hamper of welcome goodies worth over £200 to kickstart the weekend!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Bolus, Senior Brand Manager for VK, said: “Since it was founded in 1997, VK has been renowned for getting the party started, so it only feels right to bring the party to cities across the UK We can’t wait to see VK lovers in Lincoln pick up the mic and show us what they’ve got, to be in with a chance of experiencing the ultimate party weekend!”

For more information on the partnership and to be in with a chance of winning a Butlin’s Big Weekender, visit: www.vkofficial.com/butlins-big-weekender