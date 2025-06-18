Lincoln Guide Dogs fundraising group celebrate their ‘60-year’ anniversary and raising nearly 1.4 million pounds for charity

A local fundraising group has celebrated their 60-year anniversary and raising in the region of 1.4 million pounds for charity.

The Lincoln Guide Dogs fundraising group was formed in 1963 by John and Gwen Broughton, Eric Box, who was a guide dog owner, and Joyce Chandler.

The group of friends would travel to local traction engine rallies and events with a stand and a large papier mâché Alsatian, raising funds and awareness for the sight loss charity.

In 1969, the group started to attend the Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Show for the first time and would continue to do so for the next 30 years.

Cakes from the Lincoln Guide Dogs fundraising group celebration.

Today, the group, which is made up of 20 volunteers, continues to raise funds through holding street and supermarket collections in Lincoln and the surrounding area and working with local schools and organisations.

Amongst the current group members are Alison Kinch, Group Secretary, who has been volunteering for Guide Dogs for 40 years and Doug West, Group Treasurer, who has been part of the Lincoln group, also for 40 years.

In 2019, to celebrate four other group members achieving 50 years of volunteering with Guide Dogs, a life-sized guide dog collecting box statue, painted gold and called ‘Goldie,’ was placed in Lincoln market.

When the market closed for renovation, Goldie was relocated to Lincoln Bus Station, where it remains today collecting donations. One of these volunteers, guide dog owner Keith Boddy, is still collecting with the group.

A group photo from the Lincoln fundraising group '60th-anniversary' celebration.

Alison Kinch had been researching the history of the group, and found it was appropriate to celebrate the two 40-year anniversaries together with the belated 60th birthday of the group.

Newspaper articles found during research show the group were first mentioned around 62 years ago.

A party involving group members past and present was held at Canwick Village Hall on 17 May.

Catherine Ball has been volunteering since 2008 and has been Group Co-ordinator since 2014.

Historic photo of Lincoln Guide Dogs fundraising group.

Catherine said: “In the years I have been involved with the group, I have met so many wonderful people, who now number among my closest friends.

“I am so grateful to all our volunteers for their time, generosity and dedication to the charity.

“We are such a friendly group and always try to make every event fun no matter what the weather throws at us.

“Of course, what makes every event special, are the people who come to chat to us and are thrilled to be able to make a fuss of the dogs.”

Claire Robotham, Community Fundraising Manager for Guide Dogs, covering Lincolnshire, said: “This incredible group have worked tirelessly for over 60 years to raise an amazing £1.4 million pounds for Guide Dogs.

“As a guide dog owner myself, I know first-hand the life-changing difference a guide dog can make to someone with a sight condition.

“Without our fundraising groups across the country, and the funds and awareness they raise, we wouldn’t be able to keep our range of services for people with sight loss running.

“On behalf of Guide Dogs, I’d like to say a massive thank you to all the Lincoln group members, past and present, for their unfaltering dedication to our cause.”

If you’d like to find out more about joining a local Guide Dogs fundraising group, visit guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer.