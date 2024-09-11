Lincoln lantern walk for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Parents and families are invited to take part in a lantern walk and other events to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week. United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) is supporting parents and families this Baby Loss Awareness Week, from Wednesday 9 October until Tuesday 15 October.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Bond, Specialist Midwife, said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is important as it provides a space for families who have had a pregnancy loss or experienced the death of a baby to come together and remember their babies as part of a community.

"Sadly, despite baby loss being common it is still a taboo, people don’t know what to say, so often they say nothing due to the fear of upset. This could create a barrier; cause friendships to break down or make parents feel they need to move on sooner than they are ready and push their sadness and grief away as others have moved on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baby Loss Awareness week is about raising awareness and breaking down taboos, showing the importance of acknowledging and supporting families after pregnancy loss or the death of a baby.

A photo from outside the cathedral at last year’s lantern walk

Families who have a miscarriage, ectopic or molar pregnancy often haven’t shared the joy of their pregnancy as they are early on, so they feel unable to share their sadness as people didn’t know they were pregnant.

Many people grieve in silence, returning to work and life without sharing their story, which can be very lonely, especially when their family member, friend or colleague may have also had a pregnancy loss and share the same sadness without them even knowing.

Rachel added: “This week can prompt painful feelings, but is also an opportunity for people to tell their stories and realise they are not alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ULHT supports Baby Loss Awareness Week, as we want families we have cared for to know, that they are still in our thoughts after they leave hospital. Each and every baby matters, regardless of gestation, and of whether they were alive, they remain important.”

Lincoln, Boston and Grantham hospitals will be lit up pink and blue throughout the week, as well as Lincoln Cathedral and other local landmarks.

Hospital chapels in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham will be open during this week with trees of remembrance, where anyone can add their own tag and light a candle.

Lincoln Cathedral will also have a quiet space open for anyone to visit for reflection and to light a candle all this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A service of reflection will be held at the Boston Stump (PE21 6NW) on Sunday 13 October at 2pm. There will be an opportunity to light a candle and add a name tag to the tree of remembrance.

For the lantern walk on Sunday 13 October from Bishop Grosseteste University, families meet from 6pm and at 7pm the lantern walk to Lincoln Cathedral begins. There will be an opportunity to light a candle and reflect at the cathedral.

To find out more and book a space for the lantern walk please visit the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity website.

The lantern walk for Baby Loss Awareness Week has been funded by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Petts, Charity Manager, said: “It is important to us to support Baby Loss Awareness week, to assist our communities throughout their interactions with our hospitals and not just when they are patients.”

Baby Loss Awareness Week ends with the global “Wave of Light” on Tuesday 15 October. Join families across the world by lighting a candle at 7pm and leaving it burning for at least one hour to remember all babies that have died too soon.

To join the official virtual Wave of Light, take a photo of your candle and post it to Facebook, X or Instagram using #WaveOfLight at 7pm or join the BLAW Facebook event to watch the livestream.