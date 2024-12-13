Lincoln neuro rehab centre holds open day to showcase newly refurbished facilities
The event welcomed attendees, including residents, team members, and local community representatives, and The Right Worshipful the Mayor of Lincoln, Councillor Alan Briggs.
The open day offered guests the opportunity to explore the refurbished living spaces, refreshed communal areas, and enhanced accessibility features. The renovations also included state-of-the-art upgrades to therapy rooms, ensuring the facility meets the highest standards of care and comfort for its residents.
Councillor Alan Briggs, who toured the updated facilities and engaged with The Laurels team, praised the work being done at the service. “It was a pleasure to visit The Laurels on the recent open day to see the fantastic work the team does with the residents in their service. Well done to all involved and thank you for inviting me,” he shared.
Simone Shepheard, Service Manager at The Laurels, expressed her enthusiasm for the upgrades and their impact. “The upgrades have positively impacted the residents and team alike. The positive feedback received from attendees, who were impressed by the facility’s modern and welcoming environment, was also lovely to receive,” she said.
With the refurbishment complete, The Laurels is ready to continue its important role in the community, offering modern and accessible services in an updated setting.
For more information about The Laurels and its services, please visit The Laurels.