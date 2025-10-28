Lincoln opticians score sponsorship deal with local football team

A Lincoln opticians has stepped up to support young people in the area by sponsoring a local football team.

The directors at Specsavers Lincoln have funded Ruston's under 9’s full team kit and training tops for the 2025/26 season, helping young players take to the pitch in style.

Ruston’s Sports FC is currently taking on new players across all age groups; they have provided a central hub for the local community with grassroots’ football since 1972.

The locally owned and run Specsavers store in Morrisons is proud to announce its sponsorship of the football team. The store's colleagues were thrilled to see the team suited up and ready for the season ahead.

‘We’re always keen to get involved in initiatives that benefit our local community,’ says Paul Hurdley, store director at Specsavers Lincoln. ‘Sponsoring Ruston’s Under-9s gives these talented youngsters a great start to the season, and we’re proud to be part of their football journey.’

‘We’re looking forward to cheering the team on this season and celebrating their achievements on and off the pitch.’

