Lincoln resident wins over £3,000 for free on the online lottery, Pick My Postcode

Lucy scooped a life-enhancing prize on Pick My Postcode, thanks to her dedication—and good signal—turning everyday surveys into a birthday windfall.

Lucy, a graphic designer from Lincoln, won £3,639.36 on the free online lottery, Pick My Postcode!

Pick My Postcode is a free online lottery funded by adverts, like a free newspaper or TV channel. Pick My Postcode has been described as a "fun competition" by Martin Lewis' MoneySavingExpert website. Since 2011, they have given away 2.9 million pounds to their lucky winning members, including bonus. The ‘Bonus’ is an extra pot of money which members grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by taking up extra offers.

Lucy first joined Pick My Postcode in 2019, and has checked the draws every single day since then. The Survey Draw had been claimed the day before, meaning it was only £50. But after years of partaking in surveys and offers, Lucy had built an incredible bonus of £3,589.36.

Pick My Postcode Winner: Lucy

Lucy was sitting in the sunshine on the Yorkshire coast when she decided to check Pick My Postcode. “I just stopped and stared at the page. There it was ... my postcode in bright red & green and inviting me to claim my prize. I tapped the screen and, of course ... my phone signal had vanished. After darting around frantically, phone reception was restored and I clicked to claim.”

When asked how it felt to win, Lucy said: ““I was in a happy daze for the rest of the afternoon and the feeling of satisfaction is still with me now.”

When asked how she hoped to spend her winnings, she said: “The money was in my account in only a few days. I have a big birthday coming up next month and this money will firstly be used for some practical things but it will also allow me to enjoy some special birthday treats with my husband, friends and family.”

She continued on to say: “Thank you so much to Pick My Postcode. It's such a simple and straightforward concept and visitors to the site can spend as much time completing surveys and building their bonus as they choose. I was able to claim over three and half thousand pounds, built up over the past six years and I am so ecstatic to be another winner. Thank you!”

The site offers multiple opportunities for your postcode to be picked every single day. Since 2011, Lincoln residents have won a total of £9,019.21 on Pick My Postcode.

Pick My Postcode will never ask you to give any bank details or personal information— we just give prizes, pure and simple. Winners are paid via PayPal using their email addresses, so you don’t even need to give your name to be entered, only your postcode and email. Lucy’s win proves that checking Pick My Postcode takes only seconds but could make a huge difference, as long as you check you have a signal first! Join thousands of members who check daily and start growing your own bonus today!