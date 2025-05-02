Lincoln revealed as surprising UK hotspot for Jedis ahead of Star Wars Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Sunday is Star Wars Day (May the 4th) and Disney experts have reported a 300% spike in UK searches for Jediism in the run-up to the fan-favourite day.

With a rise in interest for the belief system, Disney experts at AttractionTickets.com have delved into the data to reveal which UK cities have the most Jedis ahead of Star Wars Day, and Lincoln made the top 10 list.

By comparing population data from over 70 UK cities with regional search volumes for the term ‘Jediism,’ AttractionTickets.com has estimated the percentage of residents in each location most likely to identify with the Jedi belief system.

Top 10 UK Cities with the Most Estimated Jedis

Star Wars, Walt Disney World Resort

According to the data, Truro in Cornwall tops the list, with an estimated 0.05% of its population identifying as Jedi, making it the most Jedi-heavy city in England and the UK.

Coming in second is Durham with 0.02%, followed closely by Dunfermline in Scotland, also with 0.02%, claiming the title of Scotland’s most Jedi-filled city.

The full top 10 Jedi cities are:

Truro, England – 0.05% Durham, England – 0.02% Dunfermline, Scotland – 0.02% Chester, England – 0.01% Bath, England – 0.01% Lincoln, England – 0.009% Salford, England – 0.009% Gloucester, England – 0.006% Southend-on-Sea, England – 0.005% Peterborough, England – 0.005%

Regional Highlights

Truro ranks highest in England, with a notably larger share of residents showing an interest in Jediism compared to other UK cities.

Dunfermline claims the top spot in Scotland.

Swansea leads in Wales, with an estimated 0.004% of the population exploring Jedi-related beliefs.

Northern Ireland recorded no significant activity relating to Jediism based on recent search data.

Chris Bradshaw, Marketing Director for AttractionTickets.com, said on the data:

“While the population percentages may appear small, they reflect a measurable level of sustained interest, particularly during a time when Star Wars continues to expand its cultural and cinematic reach through streaming platforms like Disney+, and specifically around key cultural moments for fans like Star Wars Day.

From a pop culture perspective, the influence of the Star Wars franchise remains incredibly strong, and we can also see this through the growing popularity of the Star Wars rides at Disney parks, such as Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain at Disneyland Paris. It seems that the franchise is as popular as ever.”