Lincoln Sergeant shares story of support on 85th anniversary of Battle of Britain Day

September 15 marks Battle of Britain Day, a pivotal moment in our nation's history when ‘The Few’ displayed extraordinary courage to defend our skies, 85 years ago.

As we remember their bravery,Sergeant Rob Taylor, from Boston, Lincolnshire and based at RAF Coningsby, shares his personal story of support from the RAF Benevolent Fund, which has been there for him and his family during their time of need.

The RAF Benevolent Fund played a vital role during the Second World War, supporting injured personnel, widows, and children through dark times. Today, its commitment to supporting the RAF family continues, ensuring that no one who has served is ever left behind.

Rob and his wife, Amy, were facing significant challenges raising their son, Kody, who has hemiplegic cerebral palsy. Their lives were changed when the Fund stepped in to provide vital mobility equipment to support Kody.

Rob said: "We had reached a point where we could no longer meet the demands of caring for our son and needed specialist support. The Fund’s help made all the difference. They provided us with the equipment we desperately needed, and that changed our lives. Our son’s mobility has greatly improved, and we’ve been able to create a safer and more comfortable environment for him at home."

Reflecting on the Battle of Britain, Rob said: "As we mark the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, I think about the courage and sacrifice of those who stood in defence of our country.

"The RAF Benevolent Fund is part of that legacy, providing vital support not just during the Second World War, but to RAF families like mine today. They were there for me when I needed them, and I’m proud to be part of an organisation that continues to support serving personnel and veterans."

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, Airplay youth clubs, and more.