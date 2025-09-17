Lincoln tourist bus recognised as one of the world’s top attractions

Lincoln Sightseeing Tour Bus - Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards

The Lincoln Sightseeing Tour Bus, run in partnership with Stagecoach East Midlands, has been recognised as one of the most popular tourist experiences in the world, based on feedback from its customers.

The tour bus has been awarded a 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award as one of the top 10% of things to do worldwide, based on customer reviews. Millions of Tripadvisor travellers place it in the top 10% worldwide.

Lincoln’s Sightseeing Tour Bus allows visitors to experience some of the best photo opportunities of iconic landmarks from the top deck of the tour bus and receive an interesting (and often humorous!) guided tour of the city’s heritage.

Everyone has the freedom to travel anywhere in the city centre with the hop-on, hop-off request stop service, meaning you can join the bus as many times as you like to see all the sites and discover what Lincoln has to offer - a great way to spend time with friends, and family.

People from around the region and around the world can experience Lincoln’s rich history through sights and stories, from Lincoln’s Magna Carta, the stunning Cathedral and Castle, to Roman Lincoln, Aviation Heritage and much more.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised by the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards – particularly because they are judged based on the reviews of our customers, which makes these awards particularly special.

“We are always proud to show people from across the region, and across the world, around the beautiful and historic city of Lincoln. We are so fortunate to live and work in such a dynamic and attraction region, and it is a great privilege to introduce so many visitors to it.”

“We are honoured to be included among travellers’ favourites this year,” added Sharon Stone, Governance and Projects Manager, Lincoln BIG. “A huge thank you goes to all our visitors who took the time to leave such positive reviews, and to our fantastic team of Guides and Drivers who help deliver an unforgettable experience for every passenger. The Travellers’ Choice Award is one of the most recognised and valuable achievements in the tourism sector, and we’re proud to bring this recognition home to Lincoln.”

Find out more about how to enjoy a great day out on the Lincoln Sightseeing Tour bus at https://www.lincolnbig.co.uk/experience/tour-bus/