Lincoln's Bomber Command Centre welcome's Autumn budget decisions

A poppy on one of the IBCC's Wall of Names

Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget promised specific funding for Victory in Europe Day (VE) and Victory over Japan Day (VJ), both of which are marking 80th anniversaries in 2025, alongside £2m for charities supporting Holocaust education.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the UK’s world-class facilities based in Lincoln, International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), has welcomed the additional investment to keep the country’s history alive.

Nicky van der Drift, chief executive of the IBCC, said: “At the IBCC we work tirelessly to recognise, reconcile and remember those involved in Bomber Command in World War II and to honour their memories. VE Day is a hugely significant day in the calendar and the 80-year anniversary deserves even more national attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was refreshing to hear this discussed in today’s Budget, and support for the work of others in the charity sector, – marking Labour’s commitment to Britain’s significant past. Historically, we have not always been represented in national conversations and this additional investment to ensure the 80th VE Day and VJ Day anniversary celebrations are far-reaching and poignant.

The International Bomber Command Centre

“Regional events will play an important role in the 80th anniversaries and at IBCC we’ll be engaging those from Lincolnshire and surrounding areas to ensure they can participate in events that reflect the scale and significance of activities being held in the capital. It’s essential that veterans, families with WWII connections and the local community are afforded the opportunity to be involved, and we hope the budget is invested proportionately across the country to enable this.

“Furthermore, funding for Holocaust education is a great step forward in acknowledging the need for better historical education in the UK. And, while it doesn’t directly correlate to the work we do at the IBCC, we are acutely aware of the positive impact that properly funded educational programmes have on young people.

“Overall, it was fantastic to hear this government prioritising recognition, reconciliation and remembrance for those central to our war efforts. As a charity we hope this continues with further investment and awareness-raising so that we can ensure the memories of those that made sacrifices are never lost.”