Lincolnshire artist celebrates 300th anniversary of artist George Stubbs birth

Opening on July 13, Barton upon Humber’s regionally acclaimed arts centre, The Ropewalk, has a new exhibition that celebrates the 300th anniversary of the birth of the artist George Stubbs and his connection to the area.

Lincolnshire artist is one of three contemporary artists who feature in the exhibition, Stubbs300

In the spirit of Stubbs, this exhibition features three contemporary artists who carry on the tradition of investigation and observation of the natural world.

In Stubbs300, Sally’s paintings and prints combine many current horse-related themes and she hopes that this exhibition brings attention to the importance of Stubbs to the Barton upon Humber area, particularly her modern version of Stubb’s In Barton Field.

Sally Beaumont's reimagined In Barton Field by George Stubbs

She also reﬂects on the legacy of her grandfather, horse veterinarian J.W.Beaumont of Louth (1887-1962) and his son Glynn Lloyd Beaumont, (1916 – 1988), the founder of the Rase Veterinary Centre in Market Rasen.

Her grandfather served in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps during World War One and her father in the same Corps during World War Two and both were passionate about horse racing.

Harold Gosney is a sculptor who may be familiar to some as he taught at Grimsby School of Art for many years before retiring to York. The horse has been a constant theme in his work and his life-sized Horse and Rider is on permanent display at Normanby Hall in North Lincolnshire.

Emma Rodgers is an artist who has gone from strength to strength since she first exhibited in Barton in the early 2000s. Her figurative sculptures of people and animals have become very collectable and her public art commissions include the Cilla Black sculpture outside the famous Cavern Club and the ‘Meccano Liver Bird in her native Liverpool.

One of Stubbs’ first patrons was the Nelthorpe family who at that period lived in Barton’s Baysgarth House. He is perhaps best known for his seminal work, The Anatomy of the Horse.

Between 1756 and 1758, under the patronage of Sir John Nelthorpe, Stubbs spent 18 months in nearby Horkstow dissecting and studying horses which led to the publication of The Anatomy of the Horse in 1766. This exhaustive study has provided a resource that was invaluable to artists and anatomists that is still used today.

During Barton's Heritage Open Days in September there will be a free talk about Stubbs by Tim Davies on September 10 at Ropery Hall. Please contact The Ropewalk for further details.

The exhibition continues until September 15.

Stubbs is also being celebrated throughout North Lincolnshire as North Lincolnshire Museum’s Horsing Around sculpture trail will see 20 horses positioned across Scunthorpe and the wider area.