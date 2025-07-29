Lincolnshire-based firm announces major expansion plans

One of the region’s largest accountancy firms has today announced plans to further expand its business operations.

In a move that will expand its presence in the south west of England, Streets is merging with Stevens & Willey, based in Barnstaple, near Exeter.

The merger sees Stevens & Willey become part of Streets, and extends Streets’ network of offices even further into Devon.

It will also add to its growing number of offices nationally and reinforces its commitment to being local in presence, but national in capability.

Commenting on the merger, which concluded on June 30, Amanda Hicks, Partner at Stevens & Willey, said: “We see the merger as a great match, both in terms of client focus and cultural fit, and we made the decision to merge the firm with Streets because we believe it is in the best interests of everyone – clients and staff especially. Stevens & Willey was originally founded 70 years ago as a local practice focused on supporting the needs of local businesses and community in North Devon. As part of a wider, thriving practice, we can confidently promise greater continuity of service to our clients alongside a wider range of services, which includes areas of specialist tax planning and personal financial planning.”

“Our team is equally excited about the future as they now have a greater opportunity to learn from a multidisciplinary group of professionals, progress their careers locally, and collaborate with like-minded colleagues who share a clear purpose and vision.

Paul Tutin, Chairman and Managing Partner at Streets commented: “We are delighted to welcome Amanda, Ian, Helen, Jo and Andrew and the entire team to Streets. Their well-established presence in North Devon aligns perfectly with our strategic vision for embedding offices across the UK, and the merger complements our growing number of regional offices.

“We see great synergy and shared values in the way Stevens & Willey supports its clients, and it is especially pleasing that we can build on this strong local reputation while offering broader advisory services and greater opportunities for growth.

“This merger also comes at an exciting time as we embed our new brand, a clear signal of our commitment to evolve while staying true to our values with independent ownership, people-focused service and a dedication to supporting clients and communities across the UK.”

As part of the merger process, Streets Law, the firm’s specialist legal services arm, advised on all corporate aspects of the deal, working closely with internal colleagues across tax and audit.

The merger coincides with the recent launch of Streets’ refreshed brand and visual identity. Following significant growth, evolving client needs and developments within the profession, the new brand better reflects Streets today: a multi-disciplinary partnership of trusted advisers with more than 30 offices across the UK, working with ambitious clients while remaining rooted in the communities they serve.

It comes just weeks after Fitpro Financial Limited joined Streets, with the new combined firm becoming known as Streets (Belfast) Limited.

The merger extends Streets' network of offices into Northern Ireland for the first time.

For more information visit www.streets.uk