Lincolnshire based pet treat brand Ruffingtons celebrates milestone birthday

Since the company was launched at the Pets and Aquatics Trade Show (PATS) in September 2024, Ruffingtons has gone from strength to strength. Its range of artisan, patisserie-style dog treats is now stocking in over 200 UK retailers including the specialist pet store chain, Pets Corner, and the retailer Very.co.uk. Most recently, the company is celebrating a partnership win with popular online store – Not On The High Street. Products are expected to be available online in the coming weeks on the website.

Initially, the target for the first year of business was to exceed 100 stockists. The brand has surpassed this twofold.

Adding to its success in its first year, Ruffingtons has also achieved high-profile endorsements from across the world of celebrity with support from the BBC’s Scott Mills, actor Bradley Riches, and TV personality Ollie Locke.

Ruffingtons was also crowned Emerging Brand of the Year in the Pet Product Marketing awards a few months ago; and its social media presence has grown by over 1000% on both Instagram and TikTok.

As the brand continues to branch out to pet stores, cafes, garden centres, and countryside pubs across the UK, the Ruffingtons team working on NPD ready for Easter and Christmas 2026.

Ben Mankertz, Managing Director of Fold Hill Foods said: “What started as a vision to provide luxury, artisan treats for dogs has quickly seen us grow into a nationwide presence. Ruffingtons has filled a clear gap in the market, and this has been evidenced in our unprecedented growth, award wins, stockist wins, and social fame in year one. We’re excited for what the next 12 months brings.”

Speaking on the brand, Presenter and DJ Scott Mills said: “Ruffingtons is genius. It fills a real gap – something that feels like a treat but still looks great on your kitchen counter.”

Ruffingtons will make its second appearance at PATS in September, following sponsoring the influencer lounge at the London Pet Show Live the weekend prior and exhibiting at Crufts in March. The brand also made its European debut earlier this year, displaying at ZooMark in May.

