Lincolnshire-based writer/musician about to have his debut music album released worldwide!

By David Lambert
Contributor
Published 28th May 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 12:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

David Lambert is a Cardiff-born, Lincolnshire-based writer / musician whose creative journey took an unexpected turn.

Whilst completing his second novel he found himself at an impasse, so he laid the novel down … Seeking inspiration he read fourteen novels in fourteen weeks, engaging, as he read, the cut-up technique made popular by William S. Burroughs, Brion Gysin and David Bowie, ending up with something completely new - fourteen unique spoken texts.

Over a 14 month period David collaborated with the musicians Sean South, Stephen Hudson, Dave King, Liz Lenten, Duncan Chapman, Natalie Roe and Lucy Leland on the creation of 14 spoken texts to a range of diverse musical settings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 14 track album, '...all her geese are swans' by Wenallt Star is released by independent record label Scarlet Records based at Gosberton Risegate,l on 14 June 2025.

Writer/musician David Lambert of the music group Wenallt StarWriter/musician David Lambert of the music group Wenallt Star
Writer/musician David Lambert of the music group Wenallt Star

More information, including two free downloads of the first two singles can be found at www.wenalltstar.com.

David Lambert said, “I read 1, 052, 211 words, using 4126 as research for the novel and ended up creating 14 spoken texts that became 14 songs; will I ever get back to the novel?”

Related topics:LincolnshireCardiffDave KingDavid Bowie
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice